Beyond the Studio: Mount Vernon diversity

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What to look out for in a clothing website
-
Kent teachers claim district owes $5.5M
-
Drivers hit with car tab sticker shock
-
Take a tour through Seattle's most expensive condo
-
What took so long to clear the tanker crash?
-
State provides salmon forecast
-
Pot prohibition would create budget hole
-
Random acts of kindness during Seattle's massive traffic jam
-
Gov. Inslee, others meet with President Trump
-
Trump condo tower opens in Vancouver, B.C.
More Stories
-
Mardi Gras riot victim's gift of life still giving…Feb 28, 2017, 10:11 p.m.
-
Local reaction to President Trump's address to CongressMar. 1, 2017, 6:30 a.m.
-
Trump to Congress: 'The time for trivial fights is…Feb 28, 2017, 5:46 p.m.