Best spots to watch fireworks this 4th of July

Oooh and ahhh with your neighbors this 4th of July at one of the many public fireworks displays around town.

Events compiled by the WSP Fire Protection Bureau. All fireworks shows are on July 4th, unless otherwise noted.

Aberdeen 10 p.m. Morrison River Front Park.

Alger July 11. Dusk. Skagit Speedway.

Anacortes Dusk. Anacortes Waterfront over Fidalgo Bay.

Auburn July 3. About 30 minutes post-race at Emerald Downs.

Bainbridge Island Dusk. Over Eagle Harbor.

Bellingham Dusk. Zuanich Park.

Bellevue 10:05 p.m. Downtown Park.

Blaine Dusk. Blaine Marine Park – Semiahmoo Bay.

Big Lake July 3. Dusk. Big Lake.

Carnation Dusk. Tolt-MacDonald Park.

Centralia/Chehalis After derby (approx. 10:30 p.m.). SW Washington Fair Grounds.

Des Moines 10:15 p.m. Des Moines Beach Park.

Edmonds 10 p.m. Civic Stadium.

Enumclaw 9:45 p.m. Southwood Elementary School soccer fields.

Everett Dusk. Legion Memorial Park.

Federal Way 10:15 p.m. Celebration Park.

Freeland/Whidbey Island July 3. 10:15 p.m. Freeland Park.

Hoodsport Dusk. Pier at Hoodsport.

JBLM Dusk. Cowan and Memorial Stadiums, JBLM.

Kenmore 10 p.m. Lake Washington Log Boom Park.

Kent 10 p.m. Lake Meridian Park.

Kirkland 10:15 p.m. Marina Park.

Kingston Dusk. Mike Wallace Park – Appletree Cove.

La Conner 10 p.m. Swinomish Channel.

Lacey July 3. 10:15 p.m. William A Bush Park.

Lake Forest Park 10:15 p.m. Sheridan Beach Club.

Lake Tapps 10 p.m. Center of Lake Tapps.

Maple Valley 10 p.m. Lake Wilderness Park.

Mercer Island July 10. 10 p.m. Luther Burbank Park.

Mossyrock Dusk. Mossyrock HS.

Monroe After races. Evergreen Speedway.

Mount Vernon Dusk. Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens-Millet Road.

Mountlake Terrace July 25. Approx. 10 p.m. Evergreen Playfields.

Newcastle Dusk. Lake Boren Park.

Oak Harbor Dusk. Windjammer Park.

Olympia July 3. Dusk. Boston Harbor Marina.

Port Angeles 10 p.m. Port Angeles Harbor, City Pier.

Port Orchard 10:30 p.m. View from Port Orchard, Bremerton.

Poulsbo July 3. 10:15 p.m. Over Liberty Bay.

Renton 10 p.m. Coulon Park.

Sammamish 10 p.m. Sammamish Commons Park.

SeaTac 10:15 p.m. Angle Lake Park.

Seattle 10:20 p.m. Gas Works Park.

Sedro-Wooley Dusk. Riverfront Park.

Shelton 10 p.m. Oakland Bay Jr. High School.

Steilacoom Dusk. Lafayette Street, Downtown.

Tacoma July 3rd. After the game at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma 10:10 p.m. Ruston Way Waterfront.

Tukwila 10 p.m. Fort Dent Park.

Yarrow Point/Hunts Point 10:15 p.m. Cozy Cove.

Westport Dusk. Westport Marina.

