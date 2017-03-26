Best social media posts following Gonzaga's win

Mar 25, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams (3) dunks against the Xavier Musketeers during the first half in the finals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Social media fired up when the Zags beat Xavier to advance to the Final Four.

CBS' Jon Rothstein said it simply, “This team ain't no Cinderella..They can win the whole thing.”



ESPN's Seth Davis showed some love to Mark Few, saying he's one of the better guys in the profession.

From the players side, Nigel Williams Goss tweeted out, “It was all about the culture” saying they did this for all the fans.

Rem Bakamus having some fun with the "monkey on my back" question that was asked to Coach Few Friday saying, "What monkey?"

Longtime KREM 2 photojournalist Brett Allbery tweeted he was beside himself.

People all across the country were posting on social media about the Zags. The best social moment comes from this ESPN's Jay Bilas agreed to grow out a beard like Pzremek Karnowski if the Zags made the Final Four and Bilas is a man of his word.

Not sure how the new Gonzaga inspired beard will come in...Karnowski will be jealous. pic.twitter.com/DBRGPyBksB — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 26, 2017

