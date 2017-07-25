Best big cities to live in? Seattle among top in U.S.

Twilight sets upon Sacramento with the illuminated Tower Bridge and office buildings in the background. (Photo: JPosvancz, JPosvancz)

There are a plethora of big cities in the United States and if you're living in Seattle, then you might be in the right place.

A Wallethub study compiled a list of the 62 largest U.S. cities and ranked them from best to last. The study was based on five key categories — affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety — across 50 different dimensions.

The top rated city was Virginia Beach in Virginia, which also ranked third in affordability and safety and also ranked sixth in education and health.

Rounding out the top five was Seattle (No. 2); Pittsburgh (No. 3); San Diego (No. 4); and Colorado Springs (No. 5).

The California's capital was the fourth highest California city coming in at No. 21 overall. San Jose just barely cracked the top ten (No. 10) and San Francisco took the 16th spot.

To see the full rankings and methodology for the list, click here.

