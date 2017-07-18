Beloved Bothell Country Village could be bulldozed by developers

Photo: KING

It has been a beloved landmark for nearly four decades, but health and family issues are forcing the owners of Bothell's Country Village to make some difficult decisions.

Country Village is a place where children chase the ducks, ladies lunch in the sun and folks still gather in knitting circles.

"It is a very special place," says Patricia Tobar, who manages the knitting shop, "Yarn of Eden."

Tobar recently got word the owners of the village are considering selling to a developer because the family patriarch is in his 90s and having health issues.

Tobar feels for the family but worries what will happen if she and the 45 other eclectic, artsy merchants have to move.

"If we move next to a QFC or an insurance agency we're not getting the same customers walking through," she says. "If the rents are higher we don't know how much longer we'll be able to stay in business."

The owners have already sold six acres of adjacent land for a 98 unit townhouse development.

A family spokesman tells KING 5 they are openly struggling with what to do with the property, and what could be a very lucrative opportunity because they have such deep affection for the place and their tenants.

Gavin Wissler feels for the family, as well.



That's why she and at least two others are gathering signatures to find a different buyer who will save the property.

"That's our goal, to find a way to save it, but still have someone be able to purchase it so the family gets their money," she said.

The family spokesman tells KING 5 the deal is still far from done. He says they are still in the midst of a feasibility study and a clearer idea of what will be done should come in September.

