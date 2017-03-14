Warrant for Facebook Bellingham pipeline protest data dropped

Protesters against the North Dakota Access Pipeline march in Bellingham, Wash., Feb. 11, 2017 (Credit: Galen Herz)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A sheriff's search warrant in northwestern Washington that sought private Facebook data as part of an investigation into a Dakota Access oil pipeline protest has been withdrawn after an American Civil Liberties Union challenge.



The ACLU of Washington said in a news release that the Whatcom County prosecutor on Monday withdrew the search warrant obtained by the Whatcom County Sheriff Department.



The ACLU filed a motion challenging the constitutionality of the warrant last week. The warrant was for data on the Bellingham #NoDAPL Coalition Facebook page including private communications.



It also sought data related to individuals who merely interacted with the group around a Feb. 11 Bellingham protest against the pipeline.



Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said previously the purpose of the warrant was to seek electronic data that related to chaotic, disruptive and criminal behavior.

