Wanted: Bellingham thieves with hats

Photo: Bellingham Police Department

Bellingham Police are working to identify two women who tried to use a stolen credit card.



The two got away with one swipe—a purchase for more than $1,200—but the card was declined when they attempted another swipe for $1,900.



The Bellingham Police Department posted the pictures on Facebook Saturday morning.

Contact Bellingham PD with information.

