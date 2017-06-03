Wanted: Bellingham thieves with hats

If viewing in the app, click here.
Bellingham Police are working to identify two women who tried to use a stolen credit card.
The two got away with one swipe—a purchase for more than $1,200—but the card was declined when they attempted another swipe for $1,900.
The Bellingham Police Department posted the pictures on Facebook Saturday morning.
Contact Bellingham PD with information.
