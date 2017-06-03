KING
Wanted: Bellingham thieves with hats

Bryce Newberry , KING 1:46 PM. PDT June 03, 2017

Bellingham Police are working to identify two women who tried to use a stolen credit card. 

The two got away with one swipe—a purchase for more than $1,200—but the card was declined when they attempted another swipe for $1,900.

The Bellingham Police Department posted the pictures on Facebook Saturday morning. 

Contact Bellingham PD with information.

