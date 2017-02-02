Suspect takes stand in Bellingham rape case

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A Washington state bistro owner on trial for sexual assault charges has denied having sexual contact with two alleged victims and says another women allowed him to touch her sexually.



The Bellingham Herald reports that Jamison Rogayan took the stand in his own defense Wednesday.



Superior Court Judge Charles Snyder dismissed one count of rape against Rogayan after determining there was no evidence that one woman didn't consent to having sex with him.



The former co-owner of Cosmos Bistro in Bellingham remains on trial for three counts of second-degree rape, indecent liberties and unlawful imprisonment.



Rogayan is expected to testify again Thursday.



Three women have testified they were drunk, high or blacked out when Rogayan made unwanted sexual advances.

