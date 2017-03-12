Close Suspect dies after Bellingham officer-involved shooting KING 8:02 PM. PDT March 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Bellingham Police Department confirms an officer-involved shooting has left a suspect dead Sunday.Few details have been released. Bellingham police say a multi-agency team is investigating the incident. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Livestream 4 Safety concerns over border spring break RAW: Special Alaska Airlines/Virgin America plane collides with de-icing truck in Boston International District hotel controversy Students stuck after slide on SR 20 Baby Boy Survives Fatal Crash on I-20 Salmon cookout at UW Search for a young boy named 'Jake' DOL admits MSRP mistakes on some cars Judge won't rule on new executive order for procedural reasons More Stories Annual ‘Blessing of the Fleet' remembers… Mar 12, 2017, 6:57 p.m. Langley mayor bills newspaper $64 for sanctuary city… Mar 12, 2017, 12:26 p.m. Suspect dies after Bellingham officer-involved shooting Mar 12, 2017, 6:29 p.m.
