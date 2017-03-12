KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert Flood Advisory
Close

Suspect dies after Bellingham officer-involved shooting

KING 8:02 PM. PDT March 12, 2017

Bellingham Police Department confirms an officer-involved shooting has left a suspect dead Sunday.

Few details have been released. Bellingham police say a multi-agency team is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories