Stranger's kindness gives homeless man 'a reason to believe'

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Dave Ferris was about as hopeless as you could get.

A laid-off aerospace worker, Ferris ended up homeless and addicted to meth for the past four years.

His latest residence was a tarp-covered tent in the woods of Bellingham.

"I've always had a job," said the New Hampshire transplant. "I have a certification in welding, I have a degree in computers, but I'm not above flipping burgers. So, I went down to McDonald's and I couldn't get hired there."

He ended up outside a Bellingham shopping center a few weeks ago, hungry, freezing cold, and in terrible pain.

That's when Misty O'Loughlin happened into his life.

She sat in her car watching Ferris limp through the parking lot and drove right by him, as many probably would do.

But then, something happened.

"Something told me to turn around, so I turned around," she said. "I asked what was wrong with his feet. He took his shoe off and showed me."

Ferris’ left foot was black and infected.

O'Loughlin got him admitted to PeaceHealth Saint Joseph Medical Center where doctors had to amputate five of his toes, due to frostbite.

But at least he wasn't suffering anymore.

The kindness of a stranger gave Ferris a precious gift.

"When she pulled over, she gave me a reason to believe that there are people out there who do care," he said.

O'Loughlin found a bed for Ferris at the local mission, where he'll head Friday. After that though, who knows?

Ferris has been clean from drugs for 20 days, and vows not to waste this gift for one very special reason.

Through this process, he has been reunited with his 16-year-old son, Joel, whom Ferris hadn't seen for more than three years.

“To be honest, I thought he was dead," said Joel, holding his father's hand. "I'm so grateful. People like Misty are great people. I wish there were more people like her in the world today."

There are certainly countless people like Ferris on our streets.

That's why O'Loughlin established a Facebook page called "You Could Be Dave." She hopes to make it a place where people can share stories and resources to help the homeless. O'Loughlin is currently looking for help in finding Ferris work and a place to live. She hopes that her work will give everyone a reason to believe.

"If not for the support and family I've had in my life, I could be Dave," said O'Loughlin. "I think a lot of us could. We all need to remember that when we pass a homeless person."

