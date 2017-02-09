School staff bring free food to hungry families in Bellingham

Volunteers distributed meals to more than 500 families in Bellingham Public Schools. Photo: Bellingham Public Schools. (Photo: Custom)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A string of school closures in Bellingham posed a problem for many parents who rely on the school district to provide a nutritious breakfast and lunch for their kids.

For the fourth day this week, officials decided to close schools in Bellingham because of snowy and icy roads.

Four out of 10 families qualify for free or reduced meals in Bellingham, according to Greg Baker, district superintendent.

That's why the district staff decided to do something usual: bring food to the families.

Across Bellingham on Thursday, employees rolled up with hot dogs, fruit, chips, and groceries at 10 apartment complexes and schools. The district fed around 500 families.

"What a great opportunity," said Maria Holmes, who brought her three young daughters for their free lunch feast.

Like many families, Holmes relies on the schools for meals for her daughters.

"For our household, my husband is the only one who works. I'm a stay-at-home mom," Holmes said. "Feeding three kids is expensive. We can't afford that, at least not at this time."

