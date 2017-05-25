Lyft launches in Bellingham

Photo: Lyft.

Rideshare service Lyft launched in Bellingham Thursday.

Lyft operates in over 300 communities nationwide and in nine cities in Washington state, including Seattle, Everett, Tacoma, and Kent.

Riders can request rides using the Lyft app, are picked up, and pay drivers through the app at the end of the ride.

Uber, a rideshare service similar to Lyft, also operates in Bellingham.

New Lyft passengers can use the promo code LYFTLOVE17 to get $5 off their first ride.

© 2017 KING-TV