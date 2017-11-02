Lost wedding photos found on SD card in Bellingham

A wedding photo was on an SD card that was found in a used truck in Bellingham.

Do you know this couple?

A Bellingham man bought a 1988 Ford Ranger in Whatcom County in August and found two SD cards under the seat that he would like to reunite with their rightful owners.

The cards had wedding photos that appear to be at the Bellingham Yacht Club and vacation pictures from Alaska and Hawaii. There were also photos from an event at the Leopold Hotel Retirement Center in downtown Bellingham.

If you know who the photos belong to, email webseattle@king5.com to help connect them with the SD cards.

