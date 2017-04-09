Laundromat change machine burglary suspects caught on camera in Bellingham

Surveillance images of two people suspected of breaking into a laundromat change machine and stealing hundreds of dollars in Bellingham, Wash., April 7, 2017. (Credit; Bellingham Police Department)

Bellingham police have posted surveillance video from Friday showing two people they say are suspected of breaking into a laundromat change machine and stealing hundreds of dollars.

Police did not identify in its Facebook post where the burglary took place, but a time stamp on the video shows it happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday.

Two people are seen walking in and rifling around some clothes on a counter. One of them puts on a red sweatshirt that was lying there.

The second person then drops a tire iron on the floor, which the first person picks up.

After that, the second person tries to cover up the surveillance camera with a piece of paper. That was initially unsuccessful, the but the person is then able to cover it using another piece of paper. But not before the camera picked up a few minutes of footage.

Bellingham police did not immediately answer a call for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bellingham Police Department tipline at 360-778-8611.





