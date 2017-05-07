Broken pipe causes flooding at Bellingham treatment plant

A broken pipe cause flooding at the Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in Bellingham, Washington. (Photo: Javier, Liza)

A broken pipe cause flooding at the Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in Bellingham, Washington.



The Bellingham Herald reports that city crews were cleaning up after the flooding on Saturday. The city reported Sunday that the plant was still in emergency operations.



Eric Johnston, with the Public Works Department, says the failed pipe means the plant will only provide basic treatment to wastewater until it's fixed.



He says it shouldn't impact day-to-day water users in the city.



The 30-inch pipe broke at about 1 a.m. Saturday.



The broken pipe led to flooding in underground sections of the plant, and a shutdown of the secondary treatment process.



The city notified permitting agencies including the state ecology and health departments and the Whatcom County Health Department.

