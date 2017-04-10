Bellingham police install ‘safe exchange' spaces

Bellingham Police offer two "safe exchange" parking spaces where people can buy, sell, or trade services in a safe environment. Photo: Bellingham Police.

Making a Craigslist purchase just got a little safer thanks to Bellingham Police.

Police installed two new parking spaces outside the Bellingham Police Department dedicated to “safe exchanges.”

The idea came from Western Washington University intern Arielle Turner, who wanted people to have a safe space to buy or sell items online, make a child custody exchange, or swap property.

“Way to go Arielle you saw this project through from start to finish!” Bellingham Police wrote in a Facebook post.

Bellingham is the latest in several Western Washington cities dedicated to the effort. Other cities that offer safe trade spaces include Sedro-Woolley, which started its program last year, and Seattle, which launches safe exchange spaces in 2015.

© 2017 KING-TV