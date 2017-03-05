KING
Bellingham man arrested in death of mother

KING 8:28 PM. PST March 05, 2017

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Bellingham police arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the death of his mother Sunday afternoon.

Police say the body of a 57-year-old woman was found with stab wounds around 2:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of McKenzie St in Bellingham. 

The 29-year-old son was arrested after statements made to police indicate there was a sexual motivation prior to the homicide.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and hope to release more information Monday. 

