Sky Metalwala missing for six years and counting

Monday marks six years since the disappearance of 2-year-old Sky Metalwala and Bellevue police are still looking for tips to help find him.

Sky was reported missing by his mother, Julia Biryukova, on Nov. 6, 2011. Bellevue police say Biryukova reported she left Sky in her car after it ran out of gas and that he was gone she returned.

Police say their investigation found the car had gas and there were no mechanical issues. They also say Biryukova has refused to talk to investigators for the last six years.

Sky's father, Solomon Metalwala, has been actively looking for his son since his disappearance, police say.

Bellevue police say the search has cost over $2 million and has garnered more than 2,500 tips.

Anyone with information about the case can call Captain John McCracken from the Bellevue Police Department at (425) 452-7658 or email JMccracken@bellevuewa.gov.





