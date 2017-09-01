Over 100 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting

The Bellevue Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office arrested more than 100 people in a large scale undercover operation aimed at online prostitution in King County.

The investigation, dubbed "Operation On Demand," arrested dozens of individuals for soliciting prostitution. Those people are expected to be charged by Bellevue city prosecutors with soliciting prostitution.

These arrests have been an ongoing push to reduce the demand for prostitution and reduce human trafficking in the region.

"A year ago, the Bellevue Police Department and the King County Sheriff's Office dismantled a large scale human trafficking ring," said Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett in a released operation. "This operation is a continuation of our effort to eradicate human trafficking crimes. We will continue to devote our combined resources to combat this plague."



© 2017 KING-TV