Online campaign pays of late lunch fees for students

School lunch (Photo: KING)

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Late lunch fees are an issue local school districts face on a regular basis.

So far this year, overdue lunch payments have added up to $5,563 for Everett School District, $12,176 for Tacoma Public Schools, and $23,049 for Seattle Public Schools.

There are students in Washington state who take part in a federal program that offers free or reduced price lunch. However, the students who don't qualify for that program or who might be a little light on lunch money are the ones Beau Gunderson set out to help. He says he was inspired by someone he follows on Twitter.

"I saw a tweet by Ashley C. Ford on Twitter and thought that is something I could do," said Gunderson.

Ford's tweet read, "A cool thing you can do today is try to find out which of your local schools have kids with overdue lunch accounts and pay them off."

Gunderson focused on the schools he had attended, Odle Middle School and Sammamish High School.

"At Odle, there were 52 late accounts at about $570, and at Sammamish, there were 172 accounts. I think it was $1,678," said Gunderson.

For Sammamish High, Gunderson started a Go Fund Me campaign. The goal was reached within 24 hours.

Out of his own pocket, with one payment, Gunderson wiped out the lunch debt at Odle Middle School. It was an act of kindness the kitchen manager, Yoshi Uchino, had never seen before.

"I couldn't speak. I was so excited," said Uchino.

She says even if students can't pay, they still eat lunch in the cafeteria.

Their parents will receive phone calls about the overdue account until the balance is paid.

"By making this donation and doing this fundraising, I'm now more aware of this as an issue. I can see myself continuing to fundraise for this," said Gunderson.

It appears the generosity is spreading. According to Bellevue School District, community members pulled their money together and paid off a more than $600 debt at Lake Hills Elementary.

Copyright 2016 KING