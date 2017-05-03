GeekWire: Car-sharing services ReachNow, car2go in talks to expand to Seattle suburbs

Car2go vehicles are lined up for display March 22, 2012 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2012 Getty Images)

Three cities east of Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, and Kirkland, have teamed up with the economic development alliance Innovation Triangle and are working to bring car-sharing to the Eastside.

The three cities have met with representatives from both BMW’s ReachNow service and car2go, which is owned by Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler, about bringing their free-floating, car-sharing services to the triangle. Jesse Canedo, Bellevue’s economic development manager, told GeekWire that ReachNow CEO Steve Banfield reached out about bringing its service to the Eastside late last year, and the two sides met back in January. The cities are talking with car2go, as well, and plan to release a community survey to gauge demand for car-sharing next month.

ReachNow noted that the company has never crossed municipal borders in the areas it serves, so an agreement with Bellevue, Redmond and Kirkland would be a first.

