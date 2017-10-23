Driver crashes into Civil War era cabin in Bellevue

Car crashes into Burrows Cabin (Photo: Bellevue Police Department)

A driver crashed into Bellevue’s oldest surviving structure, the Burrows Cabin, on Friday evening.

The driver struck the building, which has been standing since 1883 when civil war veteran Albert Burrows built it, and ran off getting into a gateway vehicle in a nearby parking lot, eye witnesses told police.

The driver left his vehicle at the scene, a Kia, which had been reported stolen.

Police have not yet located the suspect.

The house has been cleared by city engineers.

