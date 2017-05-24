Bellevue College breaks ground on first on-campus housing facility

Bellevue College broke ground on it’s first on-campus student housing facility Wednesday. Photo: Bellevue College.

Bellevue College broke ground on it’s first on-campus student housing facility Wednesday.

The 133,000 square-foot complex will feature 147 units, including studios, 2-bedroom studios, and 4-bedroom apartments and will house 350 beds.

Slated to open in fall 2018, the complex will also have a café, multi-purpose meeting space, and study lounges.

Artist's rendering of a new on-campus housing complex on the Bellevue College campus. Photo: NAC architecture.

The college sited studies that offering on-campus housing to students helped improve student success, recruitment, and campus attitudes. Before the groundbreaking, Bellevue College helped connect students with off-campus housing listings and homestay or house share options for international students.

“This latest enhancement to Bellevue College will only improve the academic experience for those seeking higher education in our city,” Bellevue Mayor John Stokes said in a release.

