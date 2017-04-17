Bellevue city council approves Eastgate men's shelter

The 100-bed men's shelter would be located next to the Eastgate Park-and-Ride in Bellevue. (Photo: KING)

Bellevue city council narrowly approved the Eastside men’s homeless shelter Monday, but decided to take 45 days to continue to research other possible locations.

The vote was 4-3.

Both homeless advocates and upset neighbors packed Bellevue’s city council meeting.



The shelter would be the city’s first permanent men’s homeless shelter.

Proponents say this shelter is long overdue.

“This need is so relevant and so huge in Bellevue,” said one supporter during public comment.

City staff believe a location next to the Eastgate Park-and-Ride is suitable because of its proximity to public transit and a county health facility.

The other side, mainly Eastgate neighborhood residents, were concerned the low-barrier shelter is too close to their neighborhood, a wooded area, and the Bellevue College campus. They complain the city hasn’t listened to their voices and rushed to their conclusion.

“The homeless facility in Eastgate is the right idea in the wrong place,” said one opponent.

The project would likely cost $23 million, which will be paid mostly through grant money. If on schedule, it’d open sometime in 2020.

The site will be operated by Congregations for the Homeless. That organization has served the homeless on the Eastside since 1993.

