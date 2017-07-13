KING
Bellevue PD investigating pot shop burglary

Brian Price, KING 7:19 AM. PDT July 13, 2017

Bellevue Police are searching for a burglary suspect that drove a vehicle into the Bel Mar Marijuana shop along 116th Avenue NE. 

116th Avenue NE has reopened, but police remain in the area. 

Police have not released suspect information. 

Police confirm there is no evidence of gun shots at the scene.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

