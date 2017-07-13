Bellevue PD investigating pot shop burglary

Bellevue Police are searching for a burglary suspect that drove a vehicle into the Bel Mar Marijuana shop along 116th Avenue NE.

116th Avenue NE has reopened, but police remain in the area.

Police have not released suspect information.

SWAT had just cleared the scene in Bellevue after making sure theBelMar pot shop was clear after a car rammed into the building. pic.twitter.com/PCTNcDqSXR — KING5 Photog Jim (@King5unit9) July 13, 2017

Police confirm there is no evidence of gun shots at the scene.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

