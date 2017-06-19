Bellevue relocates summer school classes after power outages

School buses line up in a holding lot. (Photo: KING)

Bellevue's summer school program is changing locations Monday due to power outages at the current locations.

New locations are temporary until power is restored unless otherwise noted:

Belleaire will move to Betz (605 W 27th Ave., Bellevue, 68005)

Belleaire ISEC students will move to Mission Middle School (2202 Washington St., Bellevue, 68005)

Fairview will move to the BPS Lied Activity Center (2700 Arboretum Drive, Bellevue, 68005)

Fort Crook & LeMay will move to Peter Sarpy Elementary (2908 Vandenberg Avenue, Bellevue, 68123)

Leonard Lawrence will move to Lewis & Clark Middle School (13502 South 38th Street Bellevue, 68123)

Two Springs will move to Lewis & Clark Middle School (13502 South 38th Street, Bellevue, 68123) for the entire last week of Summer School due to the damage at the school.

The Kids’ Time Program, as well as transportation, is still available at the new locations.

© 2017 KING-TV