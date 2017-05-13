The new age-processed photo of Sky Metalwala. (Photo: Twitter / Bellevue, WA Police)

Bellevue police released a new age-progressed image Saturday morning of Sky Metalwala, a Bellevue child who has been missing since 2011. The image depicts what Sky would look like now, as a seven-year-old.

NEW age-progressed image of missing child Sky Metalwala. If you have any info please contact us 425-577-5656 pic.twitter.com/ahYdAITkaA — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) May 13, 2017

Sky has been missing since Nov. 6, 2011. His mother, Julia Biryukova, reported she had left him in her vehicle after it had run out of gas in Bellevue. The ensuing police investigation showed holes in Biryukova's statement, as her car was not out of gas nor did it have any mechanical problems.

Biryukova has refused to participate in the investigation; however, Sky's father, Solomon Metalwala, has been actively looking for his son since. Despite an extensive investigation that included the FBI and Bellevue and Redmond Police Departments, Sky has yet to be returned to his family.

The photo was revealed at a missing children's safety fair in Tumwater. Bellevue Chief of Police Steve Mylett was present, as was Mr. Metalwala.

If anyone has any information about the case, they are urged to contact Investigations Captain John McCracken from the Bellevue Police Department at (425) 452-7658 or email JMccracken@bellevuewa.gov.

© 2017 KING-TV