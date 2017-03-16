Bellevue police officer to compete in 'Amazing Race'

Photo credit: Bellevue Police Dept.

SEATTLE -- Bellevue police officer Seth Tyler can add a new title his resume: Reality Star.

The 37-year-old will compete on the next season of "The Amazing Race" on CBS.

This season, all the contestants are strangers. They will meet their racing partners at the starting line.

According to his show bio, Tyler hopes to make lifelong friends from the show. He hopes to be paired with someone who isn't in the race to win.

If he does reach the finish line first, the winning prize is $1 million.

The police department announced Tyler as a contestant on its Facebook page. The same post said that they are hiring new officers.



Is that a hint at the show's outcome?

