SEATTLE - The man accused of setting fire to a Bellevue mosque is expected to be charged with arson, Tuesday.

The fire destroyed the Islamic Center of the Eastside on Saturday.

Police discovered the 37-year-old suspect near the mosque, watching the fire burn.

Chief Steve Mylett says that while he believes the fire was intentionally set, it does not appear to be a hate crime.

"It doesn't appear that it was based on the fact that the people who worshiped there were Muslim," Mylett said. "It seems like it may have been a personal vendetta."

The suspect is believed to be homeless and living in the Bellevue area. Mylett said he was known to members of the mosque.

"They were trying to help him," Mylett added.

The Chief said hate crimes in Bellevue were up 50 percent. Although the number of reported crimes has risen, cases of hate crimes in 2016 were primarily against property, not people. Many of the cases were vandalism at schools, including graffiti on bathroom stalls and desks.

Mylett is pleased more cases are getting reported, giving the department a better idea of what plagues the city.

"Based on some of the conversations I've had with students, I don't think they fully understand the impact of their actions on individuals on the receiving end of that type of speech. Once that happens and they realize that this has harmed someone, you see a change in behaviors," Mylett said.

The Bellevue Police Department is now on a mission this year to get people - especially students - to understand the impact of their actions.

The Chief is optimistic in community and police efforts but won't settle the number of hate crimes is zero.

