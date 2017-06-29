Bellevue girl records video on bullying

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pike Place marketfront expansion opens
-
Lawmakers reach budget deal 'in principle'
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Non-surgical weight loss procedure
-
Regence pulls out of individual coverage in Washington
-
Lightning-caused fires active in 4 WA counties
-
Verify: Is Amazon dodging Internet taxes?
-
White House Tech Summit
-
Push for Lake Washington sockeye season
-
WATCH: Woman wants this "freaking bear" to get out of her garage
More Stories
-
Travel ban takes effect but less chaos expectedJun 29, 2017, 5:26 p.m.
-
Hawaii files court challenge to travel ban family definitionJun 29, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Mom, daughter thank rescuers: 'They were there for a…Jun 29, 2017, 5:34 p.m.