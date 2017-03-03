Behind the scenes at Trump Tower Vancouver

SEATTLE -- Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver is now officially open in Canada.

It’s something Seattle could see sometime soon. Bloomberg reports the Trump Organization is planning to expand in the U.S. and is considering opening a building in Seattle.

If that were to happen, we probably got a preview of what’s to come. The grand opening in the progressive city included protesters outside while the Trump family held a press conference inside.

In this episode of KING 5's "The Sound Podcast", Ryan Takeo takes you behind the scenes and tells you what it was like in the room, on the streets, and on the contentious media tour.

In the episode, he also interviews two unsung heroes at KING who are retiring this week, Peter O'Connell and Brad Booker.

Copyright 2017 KING