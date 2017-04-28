Beaver dam rupture floods streets, yards with water

Beaver dam rupture near Belfair. (Photo: Central Mason L2394) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

A beaver dam ruptured in Mason County Friday afternoon, sending a wave of water down a road and onto properties.

This happened in the 4700 block of State Route 302 outside of the town of Allyn near Belfair.

All the water slowed down traffic and created a big mess. Drivers were being directed to take alternate routes.

No houses were damaged.

A lot of water over the roadway from a ruptured beaver dam in the 4700blk of SR 302. Traffic is alternating. pic.twitter.com/Vg9xQVCYMq — Central Mason L2394 (@IAFF2394) April 28, 2017

Beaver dam rupture pic.twitter.com/locxj3DNoH — Central Mason L2394 (@IAFF2394) April 28, 2017

Beaver dam rupture pic.twitter.com/vN5RIhGfd7 — Central Mason L2394 (@IAFF2394) April 28, 2017

