Beaver dam rupture floods streets, yards with water

Liza Javier, KING 4:30 PM. PDT April 28, 2017

A beaver dam ruptured in Mason County Friday afternoon, sending a wave of water down a road and onto properties.

This happened in the 4700 block of State Route 302 outside of the town of Allyn near Belfair.

All the water slowed down traffic and created a big mess. Drivers were being directed to take alternate routes.

No houses were damaged.

