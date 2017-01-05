BeastQuake with no BeastMode? Seismic sensors placed for Seahawks game

Running back Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks runs for a 67-yard touchdown during the 2011 NFC wild-card playoff game at Qwest Field on January 8, 2011 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Ferrey, 2011 Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Scientists with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network are installing new sensors to measure the earth shaking during Saturday's Seahawks football game against the Detroit Lions.

The idea was born after Marshawn Lynch's now epic touchdown run in a Wild Card game in 2011 -- now known as "BeastQuake." That run sparked a fan reaction big enough that it created a seismic tremor recorded by a monitoring station near the stadium and drew the attention of earthquake trackers.



The Seahawks say seismologists will install the new equipment at CenturyLink Field Thursday to provide real-time monitoring of the ground vibrations. The equipment will help scientists test their instruments, telemetry and analysis.



Seismologists began monitoring some NFC playoff games to experiment with an earthquake early warning system. The effort also allows scientists to train and practice in siting, installing, acquiring and analyzing data as quickly as possible following large earthquakes.

If there is another tremor, the question will be -- what do you call a BeastQuake without BeastMode?

