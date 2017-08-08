Bears spotted in Lynnwood

Photo courtesy: Lynnwood Police

Wildlife agents and police are trying to corral an adult bear and a cub spotted late Tuesday morning near the Whole Foods in Lynnwood at 2800 196th St SW.

Deputy Chief James Nelson says the bears have since moved south to a green-belted residential area.

Couple of bear pics as we are continuing to try to contain for Fish & Wildlife off of 204th St SW west of Poplar. pic.twitter.com/eXkgYdO9kH — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) August 8, 2017

Nelson says residents should not approach the animals. The sighting was first reported by police around noon on Tuesday. Officials were still working to contain the bears at 1:30 p.m.

Nelson calls this bear sighting pretty rare. "We really don't see many bears in the city, that's for sure," he said.

One resident posted a photo of the bear on Facebook on Tuesday morning as they ate breakfast on their back patio. A bear walked over a woodpile in their backyard.

© 2017 KING-TV