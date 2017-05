An image from a camera posted at State Route 522 and State Route 9 near Woodinviille, Wash., May 30, 2017. (Credit: WSDOT)

A bear died Tuesday after being hit by a car along State Route 522 in Snohomish County.

It happened near the Highway 9 interchange east of Woodinville, Washington State Patrol confirmed.

There were no other immediate reports of injuries.

