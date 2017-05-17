Bear in tree near Renton elementary school

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Firefighters battle 3-alarm Bellevue fire
-
Alaska Airlines to begin flights out of Paine Field
-
Affordable small home village on Vashon
-
Extended interview with Tootsie Clark's son Don
-
First Alert Weather
-
Clinic inspectors say state agency foiled their investigations
-
Bear trapped in tree in Renton
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
Parasite issue popping up with raw fish and sushi
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Microsoft
More Stories
-
DOJ taps former FBI Director Robert Mueller as…May 17, 2017, 3:07 p.m.
-
Bear in tree near Highlands Elementary in RentonMay 17, 2017, 11:59 a.m.
-
Alaska Airlines to fly out of Paine Field starting in 2018May 17, 2017, 10:12 a.m.