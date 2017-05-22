Bear found wandering in Lakewood returned to wild

Lakewood PD and Wildlife agents had to deal with a large bear on the loose this morning in the 8700 block of John Dower Road, Monday. (Photo: Lakewood Police Department)

A black bear was found wandering around a Lakewood neighborhood Monday morning.

Lakewood police and state wildlife officers attempted to escort the bear away from the 8700 block of John Dower Rd. Instead, the bear climbed up into a nearby tree.

West Pierce Firefighters arrived shortly after to help officers coax the bear out of the tree.

Wildlife officers were able to tranquilize the bear and take it safely back to the wild.

It is not uncommon to see bear sightings in rural neighborhoods this time of year. Bears are starting to emerge from hibernation and head out looking for food.

The Washington state Fish and Game Department offers some tips for avoiding contact with bears here.

