Bear comes down from tree at Highlands Elementary

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Affordable small home village on Vashon
-
Bear in tree near Renton elementary school
-
UW crew sex assault investigation
-
'Middle School Mozart' plays in Snohomish
-
Alaska Airlines announces Paine Field flights
-
Cooking from scratch comes back to schools
-
Transformation of Bellevue's Spring District
-
Parasite issue popping up with raw fish and sushi
-
Firefighters battle 3-alarm Bellevue fire
-
New ALS drug approved by FDA brings hope for families
More Stories
-
Soundgarden's Chris Cornell dies at 52May 18, 2017, 12:43 a.m.
-
DOJ taps former FBI Director Robert Mueller as…May 17, 2017, 3:07 p.m.
-
UW rowers investigated for alleged sex assaultMay 17, 2017, 6:35 p.m.