UW wins bowl week belt, is bowl game next?

The Washington Huskies pose for a photo after winning the "Battle for Bowl Week" belt at the team Welcome Party held at the College Football Hall of Fame on December 28, 2016 in Atlanta.

Washington delivered a crushing defeat to Alabama, 3-0, in the Battle for Bowl Week, which is a series of fun competitions held Monday to Wednesday of this week before the teams face off in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday.

The winning team gets to take home that belt. While this might all seem dumb and insignificant — as pointed out by the Peach Bowl — every year since 2010, the winner of the belt has gone on to win the actual important game.

Fun Fact: For the last six years, the team that has won Battle for Bowl Week has gone on to win the #CFAPeachBowl 🏆 👀 — ChickfilA Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 27, 2016

Washington had plenty of fun this week between practices and press conferences. They even snuck in a quick trip or two around Atlanta.

Friday morning both head coaches will participate in a joint press conference. Here's how the rest of the week played out:

THURSDAY

The Washington players joined Coach Chris Petersen on the field for Media Day. Players from both teams got a chance to share their strategy ahead of Saturday's game.

What do you think about the Alabama defense?

Jake Browning: I think that will be a huge challenge, obviously. The front seven is very good. The DBs know the front seven is very good so they're not looking to cover people forever. They're looking to jump stuff because you don't necessarily have time to do double moves, stuff like that.

Talk about that high that you guys have been on for so long.

Keishawn Bierria: We knew there was going to be a lot of cameras, so everybody tried to be smart about what they were doing. But, you know, it's just playing football to us. That's what we're looking forward to, just playing better teams, great teams and showing who we are as players.

Turn it around a little bit. What do you guys do that you think will be a challenge for Alabama?

Darrell Daniels: We're a team. We're brothers. We're a group of brothers on the offense and we believe in each other. We got Jake back there calling the shots and we've got play makers on the outside like John Ross, Dante Pettis, myself. The offensive line, we play as one unit. That's going to be a challenge for them right there.

The Washington Huskies talk with the media during Peach Bowl Media Day on Thursday, December 29, 2016 in Atlanta.

WEDNESDAY

Competition got underway at the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Players from each team competed in the Chick-fil-A Milkshake Combine and Football Feud. Washington walked the winner of both challenges.

Coaches and players took a break from friendly competition to visit the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital.

The Washington Huskies visits with patients and family at Egleston Children's Hospital on December 28, 2016 in Atlanta. Washington faces the the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal on New Year's Eve, with the winner advancing to the National Championship.

The Washington Huskies visits with patients and family at Egleston Children's Hospital on December 28, 2016 in Atlanta.

TUESDAY

Washington claimed victory on the court, instead of the field. The team took home the belt in the Basketball Challenge.

The Washington Huskies participate in the Battle for Bowl Week Hot Shot Basketball event at their team hotel on December 27, 2016 in Atlanta.

In addition to a friendly game of competition, both teams visited the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site. Civil Rights leaders Dr. C.T. Vivian, Ambassador Andrew Young and Xerona Clayton shared personal stories with the players.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies visit Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, spiritual home to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on December 27, 2016 in Atlanta.

MONDAY

Battle for Bowl Week was kicked off by a press conference between Washington Coach Chris Petersen and Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban.

Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen meets with the media on December 26, 2016 in Atlanta. Washington faces the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal.

On when he knew Jake Browning had took the next step

"We’ve felt for a long time that he has that ‘it’ factor…He’s a tremendously hard worker and studier of the game and the position. So you know it’s only a matter of time but you can never predict when. He’s still a work in progress, we all are. And that’s one of the best things about him, you feel that he’s still hungry to master the position."

On Alabama’s senior class having won 50 games

"It’s amazing what Alabama is doing, the level that they compete at. It’s a combination of really good players…and they’re coached well. It’s that combination. That’s what makes them really good. They lose guys early and the next crew is ready to take the baton. It’s impressive the cycle he’s got going over there."

Monday night Washington hit the track. Players from both teams got to have a little fun at Andretti Indoor Karting, the first part of the Battle for Bowl Week competition.

