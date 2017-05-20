Bastyr Herb & Food Fair recipe: Nettle Arugula Pesto

SEATTLE - Stinging nettles, native to the pacific Northwest, are nutrient dense including calcium, iron, Vitamin A and C.
Boasting health benefits including allergy relief, ability to support lowering blood pressure and support for healthy skin and hair they are a great green to include in ones diet.
Prep time: 12 minutes // Yield: 2-1/2 cups Ingredients:
3 ounces fresh nettles, blanched
2 ounces fresh arugula
5 ounces fresh basil
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 cup raw almonds
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup water
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Procedure:
Place all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth.
*Pesto will last 5 days in the refrigerator or freeze for later use.
Original recipe by: Kelsey Perusse, MS, CN
