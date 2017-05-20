Bastyr Herb & Food Fair recipe: Nettle Arugula Pesto

0514pesto (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Stinging nettles, native to the pacific Northwest, are nutrient dense including calcium, iron, Vitamin A and C.

Boasting health benefits including allergy relief, ability to support lowering blood pressure and support for healthy skin and hair they are a great green to include in ones diet.

Prep time: 12 minutes // Yield: 2-1/2 cups Ingredients:

3 ounces fresh nettles, blanched

2 ounces fresh arugula

5 ounces fresh basil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup raw almonds

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup water

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Procedure:

Place all ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth.

*Pesto will last 5 days in the refrigerator or freeze for later use.

Original recipe by: Kelsey Perusse, MS, CN

