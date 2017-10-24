Bainbridge police asking public's help finding missing teen

Audrey Anna Hickey was last seen on Monday, October 23, around 10 a.m. walking from Bainbridge Island High School after signing into the library. (Photo: Bainbridge Island Police)

Bainbridge Island police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who is considered a danger to herself.

Audrey Anna Hickey was last seen on Monday, October 23, around 10 a.m. walking from Bainbridge Island High School after signing into the library.

Hickey is described as a white female, 5'3" tall, 105 lbs. with long pale green hair.

"We would like to reunite this young lady with her family. Please

contact the Bainbridge Island Police Department immediately if

you see her," said Police Chief Matthew Hamner.

© 2017 KING-TV