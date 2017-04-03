Bainbridge native makes documentary on infertility

A Bainbridge native makes a documentary with his wife about their struggles with infertility. PHOTO: One More Shot documentary

SEATTLE - When Noah Moskin married his wife Maya, they gaggingly thought they would conquer the world together. But as the two discovered, they were extraordinary people who couldn't do something fairly ordinary, have a baby.

The Moskins did everything they could to battle infertility and started documenting their initial challenges with a camera. Though it seemed fitting because Noah's background included specializing in docudramas and reality TV for major networks, he says it started by accident.

"I think I was partially having trouble figuring out my feelings," said Noah. "But because I have a background in television, I thought, 'well what if we started interviewing each other?' Initially, we thought it might be a five-minute short, but it kept going and going."



Maya was also on board with the project. She worked as a social worker at the time but had met Noah in a college film class. The project took on a life of its own.

Though the two were living in Los Angeles, they decided to come back to Seattle to start building their family. As they started hitting more roadblocks, that five-minute short became a full-length documentary called "One More Shot."

The film chronicles the struggles the two faced as well as the unconventional methods they tried in order to conceive. From asking Maya's sister for help to enduring painful cultural ceremonies, it was all caught on camera for the film.

Noah and Maya also interviewed other couples to learn their perspectives on building a family.

"Infertility has so much shame and stigma around it," said Maya. "And it's a medical diagnosis. That's why it's so hard for people to wrap their heads around."

As the two became more involved with their infertility challenges, they felt like it was their duty to become advocates about what infertility looks like.

Recently the two were asked to participate in The ART of Infertility, a month-long exhibit at the Art/Not Terminal Gallery in April. The free exhibit is funded in part by the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture and sponsored by a number of fertility specialists. The exhibit features stories and artwork centered around the struggle of creating a family. The exhibit is a play on words because ART stands for Assisted Reproductive Technology in the medical world. In short, ART includes procedures like in vitro fertilization, surrogacy, and fertility medication.

Noah and Maya are now often seen running around with their toddler girl in tow, but the story behind how they conceived is saved for the documentary. There is also likely a follow-up story.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 1 in 8 couples have trouble getting pregnant, or roughly 15 percent of couples in the United States.

© 2017 KING-TV