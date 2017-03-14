Bainbridge Island water concerns
As King County works to fix the damaged West Point sewage treatment plant, some people living on the other side of the sound are wondering if any contaminated water is washing up on their beaches. The concern is that there is no ongoing water sampling or
KING 6:37 PM. PDT March 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 4
-
Gas pump bursts into flames after car crash
-
Family seeks help for violent child with autism
-
Railroad cuts off man from his own property
-
Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit
-
Mariners announce changes at Safeco Field
-
Healthcare proposal impact in Washington
-
Livestream 2
-
Effort to reduce clothing waste in landfills
-
Report: Seahawks reach deal with RB Eddie Lacy
More Stories
-
Judge wants Seattle 'dreamer' case to move forward…Mar 14, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Police investigate deputy involved shooting in FifeMar 14, 2017, 12:50 p.m.
-
Langley mayor waives $64 fee he charged newspaper…Mar 14, 2017, 12:59 p.m.