Bainbridge Island: active shooter situation

Police lights.

Bainbridge Island Police are warning people to stay away from Eagle Harbor in Bainbridge Island because of an active shooter situation.

City spokeswoman Kellie Stickney says that around 9:15 p.m., an individual in a boat shot at the shoreline & at officers.

Stickney says there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Authorities are warning those who live on the shore to shelter in place and avoid windows.

All ferry service along the Bainbridge Island/Seattle route was briefly suspended out of an abundance of caution, but service resumed with the 11:15p departure from Seattle.

The city is using their emergency text notifications; if you are a resident and have not received an alert and would like to sign up, you are encouraged to text 98110 to 888777.

