Bail set for 2 people arrested for arson, murder in Skagit County fire

Firefighters battled the house fire in Skagit County for 14 hours before it was out. (Photo: Courtesy Barb Peterson)

A Sedro-Woolley man and woman who were arrested for arson and murder made their first court appearance Monday.

The 31-year-old woman and the 24-year-old man are accused of setting fire to a home, killing two children, a 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl.

Bail was set at $2 million for both suspects.

The state has until July 19 to file formal charges against the suspects.

Five people were in the home when it caught fire about 2 a.m. Saturday. Jacob Motz, who was renting a room in the home, woke up to the fire coming in through windows near the porch, according to documents.

Motz and one of the homeowners, Bryan Bachofer, tried to put out the fire while the other homeowner, Jessica Starr, went upstairs to get her two children, according to documents.

Starr told investigators she pushed open a screen window to escape, and she fell through the window from the second story. The children didn’t make it out.

Bachofer told investigators he suspected the man and the woman of setting the fire, because they were former tenants, and he had them evicted on Tuesday. He said the woman was threatening him and acting violent, claiming she would “sue you [Bachofer] or burn your house down.”

Deputies found the car in which the man and woman were last seen, and there was a gas can in the backseat.

Initial testing at the site showed gasoline was used in the arson.

The man and woman claim they were asleep when the fire took place.

The woman has a previous arson conviction from 2014. She lit her ex-boyfriend’s clothes on fire after he cheated on her, according to documents.

© 2017 KING-TV