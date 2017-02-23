Andrew Phillip Gilbert, suspected of killing Hector "Ricky" Apodaca on Saturday in Seabeck, is escorted by Kitsap County corrections officers into his arraignment Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court. (Photo: Larry Steagall / Kitsap Sun)

PORT ORCHARD — A 23-year-old man charged Wednesday with first-degree murder told investigators he shot Hector “Ricky” Apodaca, an acquaintance he knew through his heroin dealer, believing Apodaca was going to steal his BMW.

Andrew Phillip Gilbert was arrested Tuesday by Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies at his house near Island Lake. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and is being held on $1 million bail in the Kitsap County Jail.

According to court documents, Gilbert told investigators that he was armed with a .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol Saturday while he and Apodaca drove to visit somebody who lived in the Seabeck area and that Apodaca had become “hostile.”

Apodaca, 30, and the heroin dealer were helping Gilbert sell some of his belongings online. During the car ride to Seabeck, Apodaca carried on a phone conversation with a friend offering the car and the items for sale, Apodaca’s friend told investigators.

The dealer told investigators that Gilbert "has a Napoleon-type complex and that (Apodaca) had a tendency to get under people's skin," an investigator wrote in documents.

While on the phone with his friend, Apodaca asked Gilbert questions about the BMW and Gilbert began to suspect Apodaca was “talking in code and they were going to take the car,” investigators wrote in court documents.

Gilbert said Apodaca insisted he pull over and allow Apodaca to drive. After stopping the car on the 9300 block of Misery Point Road, Gilbert said Apodaca got out and went to the driver’s door.

Gilbert said he was scared, got out of the car armed with his pistol and shot at Apodaca.

Investigators wrote Apodaca responded by saying, “What the f---?”

Gilbert said that Apodaca began walking away from him and that he shot at him again and Apodaca fell.

Apodaca's ex-girlfriend, with whom he spent 10 years in a relationship and had two children, said she had spoken to the friend with whom Apodaca was talking and disputes that Apodaca planned to steal the car.

"He wasn't trying to jack him, he was trying to sell the car for him," said Christina Baumgartner, who said Apodaca had mentioned to her that he had been hanging out with Gilbert.

Baumgartner described Apodaca as family-oriented, close to his siblings and his children, 11 and 6 years old, but as somebody who struggled with addiction to heroin.

"The streets got ahold of him pretty young," Baumgartner said, adding that Apodaca never recovered from his mother's murder in 2005.

Janet Eaton, 43, was shot and killed while she stood on a porch of a house near Sixth Street and Park Avenue in Bremerton. Eaton's killer, Raven Hudson, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

"He never really came to terms with that," Baumgartner said. "He was close to his mom, he was a mama's boy."

A passing motorist reported Apodaca’s body to 911 at about 11:30 p.m., and investigators on the scene reported it appeared Apodaca had been shot twice in the face. Also recovered from the scene was what investigators wrote appeared to be a broken meth pipe.

Gilbert was arrested Tuesday at his house on the 13500 block of Huntly Place, the same residence as Tracy Hatch, sentenced in January to six years in prison for embezzling $1.1 million from her employer. Gilbert’s father has been dating Hatch. The father was driving the BMW to work when investigators arrested Gilbert, according to documents.

Gilbert told investigators that, after shooting Apodaca, he threw the gun out of the car on Clear Creek Road at Sunde Road, where it was discovered Monday morning by a passerby.

He then gathered clothing and cellphones belonging to Apodaca and hid them. His girlfriend, Hope J. Jones-Calhoun, 20, was charged Wednesday with first-degree rendering criminal assistance. She's suspected of helping Gilbert wash and vacuum the car following the shooting and hiding a cellphone believed to have belonged to Apodaca.

