Baby powder ignites fire in Bremerton

Bremerton firefighters prepare Wednesday to fight the High Avenue fire. Photo: Larry Steagall / Kitsap Sun

Baby powder that came in contact with a space heater was determined to be the cause of a house fire Wednesday near the corner of 15th Street and High Avenue in Bremerton.

The fire was reported at about 2:10 p.m. Passersby Gaylord and Carol Jackson saw flames coming from the second floor of the house. He summoned help, while she hammered on the door to rouse the occupant.

Bremerton Fire Department crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, Fire Marshal Mike Six said. The blaze was confined to the second story, but the downstairs had significant water damage.

The homeowner said she had used baby powder to smother ants on the second story. The powder came in contact with a space heater and ignited.

"You get basically a dust explosion," Six said. "It's really common, more in commercial industry."

The homeowner tried to fight the blaze with a blanket, but the smoke became too thick and she retreated downstairs and outside. No others were in the home, which is across from Bremerton High School.

Carol Jackson (left), who was driving by with husband Gaylord, holds the home owner while firefighters battle Wednesday's house fire on High Avenue. Photo: Larry Steagall / Kitsap Sun

