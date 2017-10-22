Avalanche danger closes SR 20 through North Cascades

(Photo: WSDOT, KING)

The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed part of State Route 20 due to the recent snow accumulation and avalanche risk.

WSDOT said in a tweet Sunday morning that crews have closed the highway from milepost 134 near Diablo to milepost 171 located eight miles west of Mazama.

Officials said there is no detour available. Drivers needing to cross through the cascade mountains should use alternate routes such as I-90 or US 2.

WSDOT will re-evaluate opening the highway on Tuesday if conditions have improved.

