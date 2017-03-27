Auburn weighing sanctuary city status

The renewed threat from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to cut millions of dollars in federal funding, has many smaller sanctuary cities on the fence.

Sessions’ words have resonated throughout city hall chambers across western Washington. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has already dug in his heels, ready to fight the feds. Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland urged her city council to take another path, and protect the federal dollars the city relies so heavily on. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus has been watching it all unfold, wondering where her city will find itself in the coming months.

"Just like on about every other issue that we have that may have some controversy to it, we'll get people calling in or emailing, saying please do this. And we have just about an equal number saying don't you dare do this," she told King 5.

Auburn is smaller than Tacoma with about 77-thousand residents. She says on any given year; they apply for and receive several grants totaling millions of dollars.

"Tiger grants for infrastructure, there could be millions of dollars for roadwork, there are typically community development block grant funds through HUD," she said.

Not to mention the $750-thousand grant approved last year under the Obama Administration to help hire 6 new police officers over the next three years. She doesn't know whether that money would be in jeopardy, or just future money. In fact, nobody seems to know what's at risk, and that's why the city of Auburn is taking a more cautious approach.

"Taking a step back and looking at this for a while and not being the first one out of the gate is sometimes a good benefit for us," says Backus.

She seems plenty content to let some of the bigger guns step out front as the first wave. King County Executive Dow Constantine issued a statement today reading in part,

"If this is about coercing a local jurisdiction to imprison people without judicial process then no, we will not be bullied -- we will continue to honor the Constitution, rather than the extrajudicial orders of any person, including the President. That may or may not put some Department of Justice funding to communities like ours at risk. If this order is a precursor to an attempt to withhold other federal funds, the White House will face legal challenges."

King County's annual budget is a little more than 5-billion dollars. Auburn's is just $250-million. Mayor Backus and the mayors of other medium to small towns considering sanctuary city status, get less money, but have more to lose in terms of financial impact. The decision is ultimately up to the city council, but for now, at least from the Mayor's perspective, patience is king.

"We have to always look at what's in the best interest of our entire city. We don't get the luxury of picking out a few and saying it's for the benefit of them, or us. It's for the benefit of everyone," she said.

