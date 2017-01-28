Attorney: Somali national turned away at Sea-Tac

SEATTLE (AP) - An attorney for an immigrant rights nonprofit says that a Somali national was not allowed to enter the U.S. at Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
Matt Adams, legal director at the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said in an e-mail Saturday that he was filing emergency legal paperwork to help the traveler.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.
Calls to airport officials were not immediately returned.
Gov. Jay Inslee referenced at least one traveler who'd been turned away in a fiery news conference Saturday condemning Trump's policy.
It was unclear if it was the same person or if multiple people were detained.
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs